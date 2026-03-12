Working swiftly to assist stranded nationals, ensure safety of shipping and India’s energy security: MEA

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) India continues to work extensively on extending assistance to Indian nationals in Iran and at the same time is also addressing issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and country's energy security amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

Highlighting the assistance being extended to Indian nationals in Iran, MEA on Thursday said that several citizens have returned home, while support continues for those planning to leave. The ministry urged Indian nationals wishing to leave Iran to adhere to the advisory recently issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

“We have around 9,000 Indian nationals in Iran, including students, seafarers, businesspeople, professionals and pilgrims. Following advisories issued earlier, several Indian nationals, especially students, have already returned home. We have recently shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims who are based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia, and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas and border crossings. We have had several Indian nationals who have approached us, and we have helped them to cross over into Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights back home," he added.

Jaiswal urged Indian nationals who want to leave Iran via land borders to adhere to the advisory the Indian Embassy in Tehran had issued on March 9.

"Our mission in Tehran is in constant touch with our community members and is offering all possible assistance to them,” he noted.

Responding to a question regarding the movement of vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA spokesperson said, “The External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. In the last one, they discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything.”

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a detailed telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, EAM stated, "A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister Araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch."

EAM Jaishankar and Araghchi had also spoken on March 5, discussing the evolving security situation in West Asia.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, "Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon."

EAM Jaishankar also spoke with Araghchi on February 28, expressing India's concerns at the recent developments in Iran and the region.

"Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The conversation indicates India's proactive diplomatic outreach amid the escalating crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

