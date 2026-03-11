White House pushes major election reform bill

Washington, March 11 (IANS) The White House urged Congress to pass sweeping election reforms proposed by President Donald Trump, saying the legislation would strengthen voting integrity and ensure that only American citizens participate in US elections.

At a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the proposed SAVE America Act as “one of the most critical pieces of legislation in our nation's history”.

“The SAVE America Act is overwhelmingly popular with all Americans because each provision is rooted in common sense,” Leavitt said.

She said the legislation contains five major provisions sought by the President. “The SAVE America Act has five simple requirements as requested by the president of the United States,” she told reporters.

According to the White House, the first provision would require voters to present identification before casting a ballot. “Number one, voters have to show ID to cast a ballot in an American election,” Leavitt said.

She added that public support for voter identification was strong across party lines. “Ninety percent of Americans, including more than 80 per cent of Democratic voters, agree with this.”

The second requirement would require proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration. “The SAVE America Act will require all voters to show proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in American elections,” she said.

“Only American citizens have the right to vote in American elections.”

Leavitt argued the measure was necessary after what she described as a surge in illegal immigration in recent years.

“But after Joe Biden and the Democrats allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country, it's more important than ever to ensure that only American citizens are registering to vote in our nation's voter rolls, and Congress needs to pass this.”

Another provision would eliminate universal mail-in ballots while preserving limited exceptions.

“The SAVE America Act abolishes the incredibly insecure practice of universal mail-in ballots,” she said.

At the same time, she noted that certain categories of voters would still be allowed to vote by mail.

“The SAVE America Act maintains exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots like for illness, disability, military, or travel reasons.”

Leavitt cited findings from a bipartisan election reform commission chaired by former US President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker.

“The bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform concluded that absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud,” she said.

The proposed legislation also includes provisions addressing issues beyond election procedures.

“Number four, The SAVE America Act permanently bans men from competing in women's sports,” Leavitt said. She added that the bill would also prohibit gender-related medical procedures for minors.

“Number five, The SAVE America Act bans transgender mutilation surgery for children.” Leavitt called on lawmakers from both parties to support the legislation.

“Passing the SAVE America Act is the most important thing that Republicans and, frankly, Democrats can do to strengthen election integrity and protect our democracy,” she said.

The White House said the President wants Congress to move quickly on the measure. “The president is calling on Congress to get the job done and send this historic piece of legislation to his desk immediately for signature.”

Election laws have become one of the most contentious political issues in the United States in recent years, particularly after the deeply polarised 2020 presidential election. Republican leaders have repeatedly argued for stricter voter identification and citizenship verification requirements, while many Democrats contend that such measures could make voting more difficult for some groups of voters.

The debate over voting rules has intensified across several US states in the past few years, with legislatures introducing a range of changes affecting voter identification, mail-in ballots and election administration as both parties prepare for future national elections.

