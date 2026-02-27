West Asia crisis: US authorises staff exit from Israel

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) Amidst escalating tension in the Middle East, the U.S. State Department on Friday authorised the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from Israel, even as it retained its Level 3 advisory urging Americans to “Reconsider Travel” to Israel and the West Bank.

In an updated Travel Advisory, the Department said it had “authorised the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.”

It clarified there was “no change to the Travel Advisory level” and that the update replaces the previous advisory issued on July 13, 2025.

The advisory warned that “the security environment is complex and can change quickly, and violence can occur in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza without warning.”

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza,” it said.

Gaza remains under a “Do Not Travel” warning due to terrorism and armed conflict.” Northern Israel near the Lebanese and Syrian borders is also listed as “Do Not Travel” due to continued military presence and activity.

Meanwhile, the State Department denied reports that it authorised the immediate evacuation of non-essential personnel from Iraq and Kuwait. “This is not true,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X in response to a post in this regard from an Israeli news channel.

The United States routinely reviews its travel advisories based on security assessments. Israel and the Palestinian territories have faced recurring unrest in recent years, prompting sustained diplomatic and security engagement by Washington.

The State Department also said it has taken the decision on Israel in response to security incidents, and without advance notice, the U.S.

Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.

