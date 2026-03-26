West Asia crisis: Oppn voices support to govt on national interest despite political differences

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In the aftermath of the all-party meeting on West Asia, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, Sasmit Patra and BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo have highlighted their perspectives on India’s diplomatic stance and regional security, while underscoring India’s growing role in international affairs.

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Speaking to IANS, Patra recalled historical precedents in regional diplomacy, stating, “In 1981, when relations between Iran and the United States deteriorated, Pakistan had created a small channel to communicate with Iran. If Iran wanted to convey something, or America wanted to communicate through another country, this channel was used. This existed in 1971, in 1981, and even today.”

He added, “Pakistan cannot compete with India on any international platform, whether in the economy or any other field, today, tomorrow, or in the coming days.”

Emphasising India’s role in securing maritime routes, Patra noted, “Indian ships are getting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and India has also provided protection to some Iranian naval fleets. The ships heading toward Sri Lanka were affected, but the ones in India were safe. My party is always ready, even though we have political disagreements with the government, but when it comes to India, we all stand united.”

Patra also outlined the agenda of the all-party meeting, highlighting that two major issues were discussed: Diplomacy and India’s position on the West Asia conflict, and energy security, particularly the availability of oil and natural gas in the country.

“The Opposition parties raised several questions on both topics, India’s role in the West Asia conflict and the domestic availability of petroleum, oil, and natural gas,” he said.

Reacting to the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar's statement in the all-party meeting, SP MP Virendra Singh said, "The truth is that we are not a broker country like Pakistan..."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, took a sharper stance on Pakistan’s international actions. “At the global level, if any country is playing the biggest role in diplomatic meddling, it is Islamabad. Pakistan was even willing to provide bases to the U.S. to attack Muslims in Iran. So, it’s all just a drama. First, protect your own borders before speaking about other issues,” he said.

The discussions at the all-party meeting came at a time when India is actively navigating the complexities of West Asian geopolitics while ensuring energy security amid global uncertainties.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju noted that discussions were extensive, covering both government responses and Opposition suggestions.

"I have heard in detail all the suggestions made by the Opposition parties, and from the government side. All the queries and all the confusion, whatever was there, all were clearly explained by the government. The Opposition parties at the end of the meeting stated, which is very important, that they thank the government for calling this all-party meeting, and they also asserted that in such a difficult, challenging situation, we will all have to stand together," he said.

--IANS

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