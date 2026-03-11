West Asia crisis: Andhra asks aqua farmers not to panic

Amaravati, March 11 (IANS) The government of Andhra Pradesh has asked aqua farmers in the state not to panic about the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on aquaculture sector.

Read More

State Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has advised shrimp farmers not to resort to panic harvesting for fear of impact on seafood exports in view of the conflict in the Gulf region.

He held a video conference with Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority (APSADA) Co-Vice Chairman, members of the Non-Official Committee and members of the Aquaculture Advisory Committee and reviewed the current situation on Wednesday.

Minister Atchannaidu said that some aqua farmers have been worried due to media reports about the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

He explained that only 3-4 per cent of India's total seafood exports go to the Middle East, and that too mainly through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that seafood containers going to other countries like the European Union, the United States, Japan, and China continue to move without restrictions through the Red Sea Suez Canal route, the Cape of Good Hope route, and the China Sea route. Therefore, he clarified that the current situation is not likely to have a significant impact on India's seafood exports.

Atchannaidu also stated that demand in the US market is likely to improve by the end of March 2026.

He said that demand is likely to increase especially after the Seafood Expo North America (March 15–17, 2026, Boston). He said that there is generally good demand for 50 and 60 count shrimp in the US market, which are the sizes that Andhra Pradesh farmers usually produce and until that count is achieved, there is no need for intermediate catches.

The Minister said that the approximately 20 percent tariff imposed by the US on Indian shrimp (including Basic Duty, Anti-Dumping Duty – ADD, Countervailing Duty – CVD) is at par with the tariffs imposed on other competing countries, which will ensure India’s competitiveness in the international seafood export market.

The minister clarified that the news being circulated that there is a shortage of shipping containers is false. He said that there is no situation where exports are being affected due to the shortage of containers, and that containers from Andhra Pradesh have not returned so far.

He said that review meetings will be held with APSADA directors and members of the Aquaculture Advisory Committee in the last week of every month to continuously monitor the export situation and provide timely suggestions to farmers.

Minister Atchannaidu said that if the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union are completed, more market opportunities will be available for Indian seafood exports and this will help in increasing exports in the future.

Aqua farmers should not panic or do early harvesting, as doing so could lead to a simultaneous oversupply in the market, causing a fall in shrimp prices and resulting financial losses to farmers, he said. Farmers should harvest at the right time only after the culture cycle is completed as per their plan, with the advice of exporters and fisheries officials.

The Andhra Pradesh government is continuously monitoring international developments in the fisheries sector and is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted seafood exports from the state by coordinating with exporters, processing units and other relevant stakeholders, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister commented on the impact of situation in the Middle East on the state while addressing conference of district Collectors.

He underscored the need for paying more attention to the safety of the NRIs in the Gulf region.

On crisis in agricultural sector due to war effect, the Chief Minister said officials should search for alternative markets to protect the interests of farmers.

--IANS

ms/svn