Water supply network inaugurated in Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 15 (IANS) Afghan authorities have inaugurated a new water supply network in the eastern Nangarhar province, the state-run media reported on Saturday.

The project, constructed in Lal Pur district, is designed to provide clean drinking water to 665 families who have recently faced severe shortages, the report said, adding that the network is expected to ease daily hardships for residents affected by persistent water scarcity, reports Xinhua, quoting Bakhtar News Agency.

Afghanistan has endured recurrent droughts for years, impacting communities nationwide. Major cities, including the capital Kabul, have faced acute drinking water shortages in recent years, highlighting the growing importance of infrastructure efforts to improve access to safe water.

In a separate development, a total of 150 million US dollars has been invested in the poultry sector in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, providing jobs for more than 2,500 people, a spokesman for the provincial Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has announced on Friday.

According to Mohammad Hanif Haqmal, the project, which began as a small poultry farm 18 years ago, has been gradually expanded and currently produces 350,000 eggs and 60,000 kg of chicken meat daily.

Composed of 12 poultry farms, the project has largely contributed to meeting domestic chicken meat demand, which is vital for reducing imports from abroad.

Without disclosing the annual production of chicken meat or import figures, the official noted that the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has been encouraging investment in all necessary sectors, including poultry farms, across the post-war country.

Earlier on November 13, authorities constructed a total of 100 greenhouses in the Kandahar province as part of efforts to bolster local products, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

Constructed at a cost of 12.1 million afghani (around 182,500 US dollars) in the provincial capital Kandahar city and 12 districts with financial support of the United Nations Development Program, the facilities are equipped with a water management system, Mohammad Hanif Haqmal, spokesman for the provincial agriculture department, was quoted as saying.

--IANS

sd/