Vice Prez Radhakrishnan, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam discuss ways to strengthen ties

Victoria (Seychelles), Oct 26 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Seychelles on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a statement shared on X, the Vice President’s Office stated, “Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met H. E. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The leaders reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture and discussed ways to further strengthen India–Mauritius bilateral relations.”

Earlier in the day, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the members of the Indian community in Seychelles and highlighted the “long-standing and multi-faceted ties” shared by the two nations. He lauded the role played by the Indian diaspora in further strengthening bilateral ties.

“Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm reception by members of the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the long-standing, multi-faceted ties between India and Seychelles, and lauded the Indian diaspora’s role in further strengthening bilateral relations,” the Vice President’s Office posted on X.

C. P. Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Seychelles to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Patrick Herminie. During the visit, Vice President Radhakrishnan will convey India’s warm wishes to Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between the two countries, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

“Seychelles is an important partner under India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and in our commitment to the Global South. The visit underscores India’s deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

India’s bilateral engagement with Seychelles is characterised by New Delhi’s historical contacts and continuous support to Seychelles for its security. India–Seychelles relations embody close friendship, understanding and cooperation.

“It was in the year 1770 that a small group of five Indians landed in Seychelles as plantation workers along with seven African slaves and 15 French colonists, and were recorded as the first inhabitants of the Islands,” the MEA states.

Regular trade links facilitated the migration of an Indian trading community looking for greener pastures, having reached a saturation point in East Africa.

Notably, diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles were established after the country’s independence in 1976. When Seychelles attained freedom on June 26, 1976, a contingent from the Indian Naval Ship, INS Nilgiri, took part in the Independence Day celebrations.

The Indian Mission was established in 1979 in Victoria, with the High Commissioner based in Dar-es-Salaam and concurrently accredited to Seychelles. The first resident High Commissioner was appointed in 1987, while Seychelles opened its resident mission in New Delhi in early 2008.

