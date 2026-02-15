VHP spokesperson compares Mahashivratri India-Pak T20 clash to Ram-Ravan battle

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal has drawn a striking analogy between India’s T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan and the Ram-Ravan battle, highlighting the match’s symbolic significance on Mahashivratri.

Read More

Bansal posted on X (loosely translated from Hindi), “Pakistan has once again faced defeat…!! All its hemming and hawing, threats, protests, and jihadi resistance before the ICC have gone to waste. Mian Sharif played the bully and got Bangladesh thrown out of cricket without even playing, but Team Pakistan has once again been set up to lose right in front of India.”

“Today is Mahashivratri, and on the battlefield of Lanka -- where Lord Bhole’s devoted follower Shri Ram, the slayer of demons, fought -- cricket’s grand battle will unfold today! Will there be another Ram-Ravan war this evening between cricket lovers and sports saboteurs in our neighbouring country…!! Shouldn’t nefarious Pakistan beg for forgiveness from its ‘father’ India even before losing this time! What do you think -- tell us…” he added.

The tweet comes ahead of one of cricket’s most anticipated showdowns.

After days of boycott threats by Islamabad, political signalling, and last-minute negotiations, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup fixture has survived controversy and remains a central attraction of the tournament.

The folklore surrounding India-Pakistan clashes is rich with history, tension, brilliance, and heartbreak, and this match, scheduled in Colombo, promises to add another dramatic chapter.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, aims to continue their winning streak, while star opener Abhishek Sharma returns to the playing XI after missing the match against Namibia due to illness. Both India and Pakistan have won both of their group stage matches, making Sunday’s game a likely decider for the top spot in Group A.

The match, coinciding with the sacred day of Mahashivratri, adds a layer of cultural and symbolic significance, with fans across India and the subcontinent eagerly anticipating the clash.

Analysts suggest that the winner of this high-voltage encounter will not only gain momentum in the tournament but also claim bragging rights in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

--IANS

rs/sd/