Venezuela's acting president says differences with US will be resolved through diplomacy

Caracas, Jan 26 (IANS) Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez said that differences with the United States would be resolved through diplomatic channels.

Read More

Speaking at an event with oil workers at the Puerto La Cruz refinery in northeastern Venezuela on Sunday, Rodriguez said her government would address long-standing disputes with Washington "face to face" through what she described as Bolivarian diplomacy, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are not afraid, because what must unite us as a people is guaranteeing peace and stability for this country," Rodriguez said.

She said Venezuela never imagined that a South American capital would be subjected to a military attack by a foreign power, referring to the event on January 3, when US forces attacked Caracas and took by force President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Rodriguez called for national unity and urged Venezuelans to resolve internal differences through domestic political dialogue, without foreign interference.

"Enough of orders from Washington to politicians in Venezuela," she said. "Venezuela must resolve its own differences and conflicts."

Earlier on Saturday, Rodriguez called for discussions with the opposition to reach "agreements" for peace, three weeks after the US ouster of her former boss, Maduro.

"There can be no political or partisan differences when it comes to peace in Venezuela," she said on state television, speaking from the coastal state of La Guaira.

"Despite our differences, we must speak to each other with respect. Despite our differences, we must come together and reach agreements," she added.

--IANS

int/rs