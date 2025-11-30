Venezuela denounces US 'aggression' after Trump's post concerning its airspace

Caracas, Nov 30 (IANS) The Venezuelan government denounced the US threat that "seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace," calling it "another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people."

In an official statement, Caracas rejected Washington's attempt to apply extraterritorial jurisdiction to Venezuela, saying the US move threatens Venezuela's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amid heightening tensions between the two countries, US President Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered closed "in its entirety."

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social without elaboration.

The US move amounts to an explicit threat of the use of force, prohibited under the UN Charter, the statement said.

Under the 1944 Chicago Convention, each state exercises exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory, the statement said, stressing Venezuela will not accept "orders, threats or interference" from any foreign power.

The statement appealed to the international community to firmly reject the "immoral act of aggression," adding that Venezuela will respond with legality and dignity.

The US has been building its military presence in the Caribbean, which officials say is to combat drug smuggling. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed US claims of drug trafficking as an attempt to oust him.

--IANS

int/rs