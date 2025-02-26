Uyghur Activist Dolkun Isa raises alarm over China's influence on UNHRC

Munich: As the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) commenced on February 24, Dolkun Isa, former President of the World Uyghur Congress, expressed serious concerns over China's growing influence within the Council. He warned that authoritarian governments, particularly China, are exploiting international organisations to suppress scrutiny of their human rights violations.

Isa highlighted how Beijing has used its global economic power and diplomatic pressure to evade accountability. "The actions taken by authoritarian regimes like China have greatly harmed the UNHRC, providing them with a platform to present a completely misleading picture of the human rights situation in their countries," he said.

A significant example of this influence was seen in 2022 when a proposal addressing the Uyghur crisis was rejected. While 17 countries supported the resolution, it was defeated by opposition from 19 states, many of which benefited from Chinese aid. Isa also criticised the silence of Muslim-majority countries, stating, "China's discriminatory and genocidal practices against Uyghur Muslims are allowed to go unchallenged."

He further condemned the declining credibility of the UNHRC, pointing to the U.S. withdrawal from the Council as a move that allowed China and other authoritarian regimes to tighten their grip. He argued that this shift threatens the Council's core mission, making it increasingly difficult to hold human rights violators accountable.

Looking ahead, Isa warned that China's growing dominance over global human rights mechanisms could lead to a world order where authoritarian regimes control the narrative. "A new 'human rights' framework shaped under China's leadership will endanger countries that uphold democratic principles," he said, urging democratic nations to resist Beijing's influence.

Calling for urgent action, Isa stressed the need to restore credibility to the global human rights system. "It is vital for every enlightened government to contribute to reshaping the global human rights landscape and reinstating its credibility," he concluded. (ANI)