Usha Vance opens up on life in vice president’s residence, backs JD Vance’s ambitions

Washington, March 31 (IANS) Usha Vance has offered a rare personal glimpse into life inside the vice president’s residence, speaking about family, politics, and her evolving public role in an interview with NBC News.

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In the wide-ranging conversation, Vance described her transition from a legal career to public life as “disorienting”, while emphasising that her primary role is to support her husband, Vice President JD Vance.

“It was really disorienting at first to lose that. It was just your whole day changes,” she said, referring to stepping away from her professional work after her husband assumed office.

At the same time, she framed the shift as an opportunity to focus on issues she cares about, including education and family life.

“My role here is to support him in what he might wish to do and to help him in this moment,” she said, when asked about her husband’s future political ambitions.

The 40-year-old, the first Indian American Second Lady, said her involvement in the vice president’s work is informal but constant.

“We talk… there are conversations all the time… So it’s really when something is troubling him, that’s when I come into the picture,” she said.

Vance also addressed her political evolution, noting she feels at ease despite shifting affiliations over time.

“I don’t feel like I have to walk around pretending anything of any sort… Sometimes I have views that are way more idiosyncratic,” she said.

The interview also offered insight into her efforts to maintain a sense of normalcy despite heightened public scrutiny.

“If I wear my jeans and a t-shirt and pull my hair up and go to the grocery store or go to the library, maybe someone will notice, but for the most part, I can just do those kinds of things,” she said, adding that her family continues routine activities such as shopping trips.

Currently pregnant, Vance spoke candidly about balancing motherhood with public expectations.

“I have to dress up a lot more. In my last pregnancy, there were a lot of sweatpants,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of family time, calling it a “privilege” to be more present for her children amid official responsibilities.

Alongside her personal reflections, Vance announced a new initiative focused on early education — a children’s podcast aimed at promoting reading habits.

“It’s sort of just an advertisement for reading,” she said, explaining that the programme will feature guest readers and encourage children to pick up books.

The interview underscored her attempt to carve out a distinct role within the administration — one that blends family priorities, public engagement, and selective advocacy.

On Monday, she launched a new podcast aimed at children and families, using her platform to promote reading amid concerns over declining literacy rates in the United States.

Vance said the initiative — “Story time with the Second Lady” — is designed to encourage children to engage with books early.

“Because when we read, we Grow, we will have someone come in, a special reader, we’re calling them, read a fun book, have a very short little conversation, and then invite children to pick up books on their own,” she said. “It’s sort of just an advertisement for reading.”

Vance linked the project to broader concerns about education trends, saying she had been struck by data showing a steady decline in literacy.

“I was starting to see some of the statistics out there about the decline in literacy rates, about the fact that this is really a long term trend and it’s worrisome,” she said.

--IANS

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