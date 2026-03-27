US warns of China-linked campus threats

Washington, March 27 (IANS) US lawmakers warned that foreign actors, including those linked to China, are targeting American universities for espionage and influence.

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At a House hearing, Chairman Tim Walberg said adversaries are exploiting open academic systems.

“They’re actively competing against our nation’s interests on the battlegrounds of our university campuses,” he said.

He said the US must protect research without shutting down global collaboration.

University officials said threats are real but manageable. They pointed to stronger safeguards in recent years.

Domenico Grasso, president of the University of Michigan, said his institution has tightened security. “We are meeting the increased threat with increased security,” he said.

He said the university has expanded background checks, improved data protection, and increased coordination with federal agencies.

Grasso said some students linked to unlawful activity were removed after law enforcement intervened. He also confirmed the university ended a partnership with a Chinese institution seen as a security risk.

At the University of Florida, officials described a similar approach.

Cassandra Farley said the university screens research hires, reviews foreign ties, and monitors international travel. She said federal agencies had warned about foreign talent programmes tied to China. “UF protects that research enterprise from undue foreign influence,” she said.

Lawmakers also heard testimony about direct targeting of students.

Elsa Johnson, a Stanford student journalist, said she was contacted online by a man posing as a peer. He later pushed her to share research and travel to China.

“The FBI confirmed he had no affiliation with Stanford… he was likely operating on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security,” she said.

She said she later received intimidation calls and threats. She also said the university response was slow and limited.

Republican lawmakers said such incidents show a clear national security risk.

Some Democrats disagreed. They said the threat is overstated and warned against targeting international students.

Representative Suzanne Bonamici said the focus should be on college costs and student debt, not “xenophobic” narratives.

US universities remain global leaders in research. They attract talent from around the world.

But lawmakers said that same openness can be exploited if safeguards fail.

--IANS

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