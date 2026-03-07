US waiver on Russian oil reflects success of India's energy diplomacy, says TN BJP

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has said that the United States granting a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to access certain Russian crude shipments demonstrates the success of India's diplomatic and energy strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The waiver, issued on March 6 for a 30-day period, enables Indian refiners to secure stranded Russian crude supplies amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to tensions in West Asia and the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to Prasad, the move highlights India's growing strategic importance in global energy security and reflects the strength of its multi-aligned foreign policy.

Prasad said the development reinforces India’s position as a key global partner and underscores the country's ability to maintain balanced relationships with major powers while protecting its economic interests.

He noted that India has consistently pursued a diversified energy procurement strategy, importing oil from multiple sources including Russia, the United States and Middle Eastern countries.

"This waiver clearly shows that India's independent approach to energy security is being recognised internationally. The government has ensured that the country’s energy needs are met without compromising on national interests," Prasad said.

The BJP spokesperson also argued that the decision counters criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which had earlier questioned India’s decision to purchase discounted Russian crude following geopolitical tensions and shifting sanctions regimes.

According to Prasad, India's diplomatic engagement with global powers has expanded cooperation across several sectors, including defence, technology and trade.

He said the recognition of India as an important partner in maintaining stability in global energy markets demonstrates the country's growing influence in international affairs.

Prasad further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures for what he described as attempts to portray India's oil procurement policies in a negative light.

He said such criticism ignores the broader economic and strategic benefits of maintaining diversified energy sources.

Over the past few years, India has steadily increased its energy engagement with different suppliers around the world in an effort to stabilise domestic fuel prices and strengthen long-term energy security.

Prasad said the latest waiver reflects the effectiveness of India's diplomatic outreach and its commitment to safeguarding the country's economic and strategic interests in an increasingly complex global energy environment.

--IANS

aal/svn