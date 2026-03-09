US vows to secure Hormuz amid Iran conflict

Washington, March 9 (IANS) The United States has said it will ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and maintain the free flow of global energy supplies as the conflict with Iran escalates, while warning that Tehran is miscalculating American military resolve.

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said American forces were already degrading Iran’s naval capabilities and were prepared to take further action to safeguard critical shipping routes.

“What was the Iranian Navy is largely no more,” Hegseth said, adding that US forces would continue targeting vessels and assets that threaten maritime security.

Hegseth suggested Washington’s military operations were aimed at ensuring that such disruptions do not materialise.

“We’re taking care of a lot of that… American firepower,” he said when asked about protecting shipping through the strait and restoring confidence for commercial vessels operating in the region.

Hegseth said the administration believes it can manage the economic impact while continuing military operations.

“It is an important goal to achieve,” he said, referring to the broader campaign objectives, adding that US officials were working with allies and energy authorities to mitigate any shock to global markets.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the region and fears that the conflict could trigger a wider disruption to energy supplies.

Beyond the maritime dimension, Hegseth framed the campaign against Iran as a strategic effort to weaken Tehran’s ability to threaten US forces, regional partners, and global commerce.

“It means we’re fighting to win. It means we set the terms,” he said when asked what President Donald Trump meant by saying Iran would face unconditional surrender.

According to Hegseth, the objective is to reach a point where Iran is no longer capable of sustaining military operations.

“We’ll know when they’re not capable of fighting. There’ll be a point where they’ll have no choice but to do that,” he said.

He also stressed that the current phase of the campaign represents only the early stages of US operations.

“We have just now begun to fight, just now begun to surge,” Hegseth said, signalling that further military pressure could follow.

At the same time, the interview highlighted growing geopolitical complexities surrounding the conflict, including reports that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran regarding US military movements.

Asked about those reports, Hegseth said American commanders were closely monitoring the situation and factoring it into operational planning.

“We have the best intelligence in the world. We’re aware of who’s talking to who, why they’re talking to them,” he said.

The US official dismissed suggestions that such cooperation would significantly endanger American forces.

“No one’s putting us in danger. We’re putting the other guys in danger. That’s our job,” he said.

Hegseth also declined to outline the limits of US military action, emphasising that Washington intends to keep its options open as the conflict evolves.

“You don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation,” he said.

“We’re willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful.”

He acknowledged that casualties could occur during the campaign but said the United States remained committed to its objectives.

“There will be casualties,” Hegseth said, noting that American troops killed in action would be honoured for their service and sacrifice.

The secretary also sought to distinguish the current strategy from earlier US wars in the Middle East, saying Washington was not seeking to remake Iranian society or launch a prolonged occupation.

“This is not a remaking of Iranian society from an American perspective,” he said, contrasting the approach with the long US engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan.

