US steps up diplomacy on Iran, Middle East

Washington, March 24 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls with counterparts in India, Canada, and Kenya focusing on Iran, the Middle East crisis, and broader security coordination, his spokesperson said.

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Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, and Kenyan President William Ruto, as Washington intensified diplomatic outreach on Iran and regional stability.

In their call, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. “The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout of the call.

“The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.”

The India-US conversation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with both sides signalling continued coordination on shared strategic interests.

Rubio’s call with Canada’s Foreign Minister Anand focused more directly on Iran and US actions targeting its nuclear programme.

The two discussed “international security and the decisive actions taken by President Trump to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and increase pressure on the Iranian regime,” the readout said.

The Secretary also raised Haiti during the conversation, outlining US-backed efforts to restore stability.

He “addressed our efforts to promote security and stability in Haiti, including support for the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force,” according to the statement.

In a separate call with Kenyan President William Ruto, Rubio thanked Nairobi for its position on Iran and its role in regional security efforts.

He “thanked President Ruto for his public condemnation of Iranian aggression against Gulf States and discussed the objectives of Operation Epic Fury.”

Rubio also acknowledged Kenya’s contributions to stabilisation efforts in Haiti.

He “expressed his gratitude for Kenya’s significant contributions to peace and security in Haiti and Kenya’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition to the Gang Suppression Force.”

The two leaders additionally discussed economic ties.

The flurry of calls highlights Washington’s effort to align key partners across regions on Iran and broader security challenges. India, Canada and Kenya represent strategic partners in Asia, North America and Africa, respectively, with roles in diplomacy, security cooperation and peacekeeping.

--IANS

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