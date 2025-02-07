US State Secy Rubio Vows to Counter Sanctions Evasion After Seizing Venezuelan Aircraft

Washington DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed to counteract any schemes aimed at evading US sanctions following the seizure of a Venezuelan aircraft involved in violating US export control and sanctions laws.

Notably, the US Department of Justice on Thursday said that Dominican Republic authorities seized a Dassault Falcon 2000EX aircraft used by Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PdVSA), the sanctioned Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company, at the request of the US government based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws.

Rubio emphasised that the seizure demonstrates the US's determination to hold Nicolas Maduro's regime accountable for its illegal activities.

Sharing a post on X, Rubio said, "The seizure of this Venezuelan aircraft, used for evading US sanctions and money laundering, is a powerful example of our resolve to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime accountable for its illegal actions."

He also praised the cooperation between the US, the Dominican Republic, and regional partners in disrupting sanctions evasion schemes.

"With the Dominican Republic and our regional partners, we will continue to counteract any scheme to evade US sanctions," the post added.

The Justice Department has been actively working to disrupt and dismantle schemes aimed at procuring American goods in violation of US sanctions and export control laws. Devin DeBacker, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, noted that the use of American-made parts to service and maintain aircraft operated by sanctioned entities is intolerable.

"The use of American-made parts to service and maintain aircraft operated by sanctioned entities like PdVSA is intolerable. The Justice Department, along with its federal law enforcement partners, will continue to safeguard our national security by identifying, disrupting, and dismantling schemes aimed at procuring American goods in violation of our sanctions and export control laws," said DeBacker.

The Justice Department previously announced in September 2024 the seizure of a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft in the Dominican Republic that was owned and operated for the benefit of Nicolas Maduro Moros and persons affiliated with him in Venezuela.

Just like the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the US also does not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader. It has placed a raft of sanctions or visa restrictions on Maduro-aligned officials. Washington has no diplomatic presence in Venezuela, according to a report by CNN.

The move comes as Rubio travelled to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic from February 1-6 to advance President Trump's America First foreign policy. (ANI)