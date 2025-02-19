US, Russia agree to work towards ending Ukraine war, restore diplomatic missions

The Riyadh talks were aimed as a step toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine after President Donald Trump, who took office last month, ordered top officials to begin negotiations.

Rubio said the sides agreed as a first step to appoint teams of officials to "work very quickly to re-establish the functionality of our respective missions."

The two countries have expelled diplomats and limited the appointment of new staff at each other's missions in a series of tit-for-tat measures over the past decade, leaving their respective embassies thinly staffed.

Rubio said those moves had "really diminished our ability to operate in Moscow" and that Russia would say the same about its mission in Washington.

"We're going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits," Rubio told the Associated Press.

He said he would not negotiate in public the details of how the missions would be restored.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for details of the current operations of US missions in Russia.

Rubio's Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, raised the functioning of Russia's US missions with Rubio in a call on Saturday ahead of the talks in Riyadh, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, US officials complained they were able to maintain only a "caretaker presence" in Russia, after Russia imposed a cap on personnel in US missions, forcing Washington to shutter its consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg.

—Reuters