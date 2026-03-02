US raises travel warnings across Gulf as Iran tensions mount

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The United States raised its travel advisories for Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait to Level 3 — urging Americans to reconsider travel — and issued a worldwide caution after the launch of US combat operations in Iran heightened fears of retaliation and regional instability.

In separate media notes, the State Department said it had authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their family members from the three Gulf countries “due to security concerns.”

For Bahrain, the department said it updated its advisory on February 28 “to reflect that the Department authorized departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel to leave Bahrain due to security concerns.” The advisory increased “from Level 2 to Level 3.”

The notice bluntly warned: “Reconsider Travel to Bahrain due to terrorism and armed conflict.”

It cited a deteriorating security environment following the confrontation with Tehran. “Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights,” the advisory said. It added that “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Bahrain. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning.”

Qatar’s advisory, raised from Level 1 to Level 3 on March 1, carried similar language. “Reconsider Travel to Qatar due to the threat of armed conflict,” the department said, again pointing to “an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.”

The statement also noted that “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and/or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) for the region, including Qatar. This is due to risks to civil aviation from political and military tensions in the region.”

Kuwait was placed under a Level 3 advisory the same day. The department said it had “authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Kuwait due to security concerns.”

“Reconsider travel to Kuwait due to the threat of armed conflict. Some areas have higher risks. Read this whole Travel Advisory,” the notice said.

It echoed the regional warning of “an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.” The advisory added that “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). This is due to risks to civil aviation from political and military tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman region, including Kuwait.”

Beyond the broader regional tensions, the Kuwait advisory highlighted local risks. Americans were told to “Exercise increased caution in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in Kuwait City because of crime” and to “Do not travel to the desert area near the border with Iraq because of bombs, shells, and landmines left over from the 1990 Gulf War.”

The moves followed a broader alert issued on February 28 titled “Worldwide Caution.” “Following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate,” the department said. It warned that travelers “may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures” and advised Americans worldwide “to exercise increased caution.”

Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, and Kuwait has long served as a staging ground for American military operations in the Gulf. A Level 3 advisory — “Reconsider Travel” — signals serious safety concerns, one step below the highest level, which urges Americans not to travel.

--IANS

lkj/rs