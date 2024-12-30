US Mourns Former President Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Courage, Compassion, and Humanity

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

In a statement, the Bidens reflected on Carter's lifelong commitment to peace, civil rights, and humanitarian efforts, noting his global impact and his legacy of compassion and moral clarity.

In a statement released by the White House, they said, "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe"

"To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff - from the earliest days to the final ones - we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy", the statement added.

In their statement, Joe and Jill Biden said that Jimmy Carter's life serves as an example for anyone searching for what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning. They stated that Carter, "showed that we are a great nation because we are a good people - decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong."

The statement from the White House also noted that an official state funeral will be held in Washington DC for James Earl Carter Jr, "who gave his full life in service to God and country."



Former US President James Earl Carter Jr, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (US local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, as reported by the Washington Post, citing his son James E. Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to a statement from the Carter Center in February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, the former US President decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care. In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that had spread to his liver and brain. (ANI)