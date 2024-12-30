logo

Jimmy Carter

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 30, 2024, 04:16 AM

US Mourns Former President Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Courage, Compassion, and Humanity

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 30, 2024, 04:09 AM

Jimmy Carter, Former US President and Nobel Laureate, Passes Away at 100