US military strategy aims to block China's dominance in Indo-Pacific

Washington, Mar 6 (IANS) The United States’ new defence strategy aims to prevent China from dominating the Indo-Pacific, a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers, underscoring Washington’s growing focus on the region as the centre of global strategic competition.

Elbridge Colby, Undersecretary of Defence for Policy, told members of Congress that the Indo-Pacific is now the most important theatre for US military planning due to its economic and strategic significance.

“The strategy focuses our military effort on ensuring the preservation of a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, the world's largest market area,” Colby said during a hearing before lawmakers examining the administration’s National Defence Strategy.

He said Washington’s objective is not to seek confrontation with Beijing but to prevent any single power from dominating the region.

“We understand that China is a very powerful country that is undertaking an extraordinary military buildup,” Colby said. “At the same time, we are clear that we do not seek conflict with China. To the contrary, we seek to avoid it.”

Colby stressed that the United States is aiming to ensure regional stability by maintaining a balance of power rather than seeking outright dominance.

“We do not seek to strangle China nor compel a change in its form of government. Rather, we seek to prevent China from becoming the hegemon of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

According to the Pentagon, the strategy focuses on deterring aggression along the “first island chain,” a key strategic line stretching from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines.

“Meeting this standard of an effective denial defense along the first island chain is the primary focus of the US Armed Forces,” Colby said.

He said the strategy reflects a broader shift in American defence planning toward prioritising the Indo-Pacific while encouraging allies to play a larger role in regional security.

“The American military, while without peer, is not infinite in its application and resources,” he said. “Potential opponents have been building their strength and capabilities.”

Colby added that Washington expects partners in Asia and Europe to increase defence spending and contribute more to collective security.

“We are urging these wealthy and capable allies to do their part for collective defense,” he said.

He noted that the strategy emphasises cooperation with allies such as Japan, Australia and South Korea to maintain regional stability and deter potential aggression.

During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties questioned how the United States could maintain focus on China while also conducting military operations elsewhere, including in the Middle East.

Colby defended the administration’s approach, saying recent military operations demonstrate the effectiveness of American forces.

“With your support in the Congress, the American military is and will be the world's finest and unmatched fighting force that has impressively demonstrated its prowess in recent months,” he said, citing operations including “Midnight Hammer,” “Absolute Resolve,” and “Epic Fury.”

The strategy, he said, aims to ensure that potential adversaries recognise the strength of US forces and avoid conflict.

“We can expect our potential opponents to see the peerlessly formidable armed forces of the United States and the highly capable forces of our allies and partners together and to conclude that peace and restraint is the better course for them,” Colby said.

