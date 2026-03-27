US lawmakers press Trump on China pastor

Washington, March 27 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged President Donald Trump to press China for the release of a detained Christian pastor when he meets President Xi Jinping next month, citing what they called “ongoing unjust imprisonment and persecution” of religious minorities.

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In a letter, Senators James Lankford, Ted Budd, and Tim Kaine, along with lawmakers from both parties, urged Trump to raise the case of Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, who they said was “arbitrarily detained on October 10, 2025, alongside other leaders of the Zion Church by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”

The lawmakers wrote, “We encourage you to advocate for their release and request the PRC to allow Mr. Jin to leave China, in addition to raising concerns regarding the ongoing unjust imprisonment and persecution of Christians, Tibetans, and Uyghurs, among other religious and ethnic minority groups across China.”

The appeal comes ahead of a planned US-China summit, where human rights issues are expected to feature alongside strategic and economic concerns.

The letter also pointed to broader allegations of repression. It said US and international bodies have “long documented violations of religious freedom targeting Christian communities and other religious groups across China.”

“These abuses include arbitrary detentions, lengthy prison sentences, forced closures of places of worship, destruction of religious property, and surveillance and intimidation of clergy and congregants,” the lawmakers wrote.

They urged the administration to take concrete steps under existing US law. “Through the International Religious Freedom Act, the Administration is empowered to use targeted sanctions and increase reporting and diplomatic engagement to support your efforts to address severe violations of individuals’ right to freedom of religion,” the letter said.

The lawmakers asked Trump to seek “resolution of the case of Ezra Jin Mingri and other leaders” from several churches, including Zion Church and Early Rain Covenant Church. They also called for “targeted sanctions and visa restrictions” against those responsible for violations, and urged continued focus on religious freedom in US-China policy.

The letter drew support from a broad group of lawmakers across party lines, reflecting rare bipartisan alignment on concerns over religious freedom in China.

Pastor Jin, identified as having family ties to American citizens, has become a focal point in the wider debate over Beijing’s treatment of unsanctioned religious groups. The lawmakers framed his case as part of a larger pattern affecting Christians, Tibetans and Uyghurs.

The issue adds to an already complex agenda for the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting, where trade, security and geopolitical tensions are also expected to dominate discussions.

--IANS

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