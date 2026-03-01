US lawmakers hail Khamenei's death, Iran strikes

Washington, March 1 (IANS) Senior US Republican lawmakers welcomed reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and backed “Operation Epic Fury”, a joint US-Israel military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Congressman Mike Lawler, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, said Khamenei’s leadership “has officially ended”.

“For decades, Ayatollah Khamenei led a regime that openly chanted ‘Death to America,’ armed and funded proxies responsible for the deaths of American service members, targeted our allies, including Israel, and violently suppressed Iranians - especially women and young girls - seeking basic freedoms and human rights,” Lawler said.

“The world is safer as a result of his death. We now have a chance for lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Congresswoman Ann Wagner described Khamenei as commanding “a regime of terror that killed countless innocents and tore families apart around the globe”. She said, “The Israeli strikes eliminating the Ayatollah and much of his senior leadership brings this brutal reign of persecution to a definitive and necessary end.”

She added: “The people of Iran can now choose their own destiny.”

Congressman Gabe Evans said, “Operation Epic Fury is a necessary step to eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities, eliminate imminent threats to the United States and our allies, and defend our core national security interests.”

“For 47 years the Iranian regime has terrorized its own people and supported terrorist groups that killed Americans and our allies,” he said, adding that he was “praying for every brave American service member carrying out this mission”.

Rep. Chris Smith said, “For far too long, Iran has held the world hostage with its nuclear threats and state-sponsored terrorism.” He argued that “all diplomatic endeavors to secure peace with the Iranian dictatorship have been exhausted.”

“President Trump is a man of his word. He pledged U.S. military action if Iran did not immediately halt its nuclear weapons program and cease its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests,” Smith said.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew called the moment “the timeless dream and vision of Peace in the Middle East finally coming into focus”. He said Americans, Israelis, Saudis, and other Gulf nations were “standing shoulder to shoulder united as never before”.

US Central Command said: “Following the initial wave of U.S. and partner strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully defended against hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks. There have been no reports of U.S. casualties or combat-related injuries.”

Congressman Pete Sessions said, “Operation Epic Fury is a decisive and commendable demonstration of American strength.” He added that “threats to our nation, our national security, and our allies will not go unanswered.”

Iran has been under US sanctions for decades over its nuclear programme and support for armed groups across the Middle East. Tensions have repeatedly flared over Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities and its ballistic missile programme.

