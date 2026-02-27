US lawmaker seeks death penalty for child rapists

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) A Republican lawmaker has introduced legislation in the US House of Representatives to authorise the death penalty for individuals convicted of raping children under federal law, declaring there would be “zero mercy for child rapists” and that those who prey on minors should face “the harshest consequence we can deliver.”

Unveiling the Death Penalty for Child Rapists Act, Congresswoman Nancy Mace said the proposal would send “an unmistakable message: Child rapists will pay the ultimate price.”

“We have zero mercy for child rapists. Those who prey on our most vulnerable deserve the harshest consequence we can deliver,” Mace said.

“No predator should be allowed to walk away from the most unthinkable crimes against children. This bill is simple. Rape a child and you don't get a second chance, you get the death penalty. We will never apologize for protecting America’s children,” she added.

According to the press release, the legislation would amend Title 18 of the United States Code to authorise capital punishment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 18 U.S.C. § 2241(c), sexual abuse of a minor under 18 U.S.C. § 2243(a), and abusive sexual contact against a child under 18 U.S.C. § 2244.

The bill would also amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice to permit the death penalty for rape of a child under Article 120b, codified at 10 U.S.C. § 920b.

The release said the measure builds on Mace’s “relentless work to hold predators accountable”, including her demands for “full transparency and justice for the victims of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and every person who conspired or collaborated with him”.

She has stood with survivors in calling for “answers, accountability, and consequences which match the severity of the heinous crimes committed”, the statement said.

Under current federal law, capital punishment is authorised for a narrow set of offences, largely involving homicide and certain national security crimes. The US Supreme Court has previously ruled that imposing the death penalty for the rape of a child, where the victim does not die, violates constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

Debates over harsher penalties for sexual crimes against children periodically resurface in US politics, particularly in the wake of high-profile abuse and trafficking cases. Lawmakers have in recent years advanced measures aimed at strengthening sentencing, oversight and victim protections.

Mace’s bill now heads into the congressional process, where it would require committee approval, passage in both chambers of Congress, and the President’s signature to become law.

--IANS

lkj/rs