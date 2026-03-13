US fully prepared to escort commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz: White House

Washington, March 13 (IANS) The United States is “fully prepared” to deploy naval escorts for commercial vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as tensions in the Middle East escalate, with major implications for the flow of global energy supplies.

Read More

“President Trump is fully prepared to provide US Navy escorts through the Strait of Hormuz if he deems it necessary. Our military has destroyed well over 20 inactive mine-laying boats with more to come,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told IANS.

The White House comments come as Washington considers measures to secure shipping through the narrow waterway that carries a major share of global energy trade.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US Navy could begin escorting vessels through the strait, possibly with an international coalition, once conditions allow safe passage.

Speaking in a media interaction reported by Breaking911, Bessent said the US had already been planning such contingencies.

“It is my belief that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through,” he said.

“We’ve done scenario analysis for months, for weeks leading into this,” Bessent added, indicating that preparations for maritime security operations were already underway.

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed sharply following attacks on vessels in the Gulf and escalating military exchanges in the region. The strait, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints for oil and gas trade.

According to maritime alerts cited by international media, a cargo ship was struck by an “unknown projectile” roughly 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, triggering a fire onboard and forcing the crew to evacuate. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said all crew members were reported to be safe and that investigations were underway.

Authorities have advised ships operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

The disruption has raised concerns for India, which relies heavily on energy shipments passing through the waterway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the escalating situation in the region.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” he said.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” the Prime Minister added.

Indian officials said the call was the first direct contact between the two leaders since the conflict began last month.

New Delhi has stepped up diplomatic outreach across West Asia in recent days. PM Modi has spoken to several regional leaders, including those from Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and Qatar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also discussed maritime security with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues related to shipping safety and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing.

--IANS

lkj/rs