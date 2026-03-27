US embassy highlights Trump's praise of PM Modi as 'leader who gets things done'

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The United States Embassy in India on Friday highlighted remarks by US President Donald Trump praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who “gets things done”, while expressing confidence that the relationship between the two countries will grow stronger in the coming years.

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The embassy’s social media post has attracted attention for its timing and message amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In the post, President Trump said: “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most.”

The exchange follows a phone conversation between the two leaders earlier on Tuesday, during which the Iran conflict was a central topic. After the call, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance on the restoration of peace in West Asia and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” PM Modi posted on X.

During the call, both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. PM Modi emphasised that keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz open, secure, and accessible is essential for the entire world.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication on measures to ensure regional security and the safety of global shipping lanes.

The conversation came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following February 28 strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in the area. The conflict has impacted global markets, with energy prices remaining highly sensitive to developments in the region.

President Trump and PM Modi have maintained a high-profile political partnership over the years, marked by large public events, strategic dialogues, and frequent mutual praise.

Their cooperation spans key areas including trade, defence, and broader strategic partnerships, reflecting an increasingly multifaceted and results-oriented bilateral relationship.

--IANS

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