US Department of State: Future of Bangladesh to Be Decided by Its People

Washington DC: The US Department of State, during its press briefing, addressed the questions on the rise of extremism and anti-Semitism in Bangladesh, along with the targeting of American companies in the country. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce underscored the importance of the future of Bangladesh to be decided by the people of the country.

During the press briefing on Tuesday (US Local time), on being asked about the rise of "Islamist extremism in Bangladesh under the Yunus backed regime", and targeting of American brands along with anti-semitic sentiments, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "Bangladesh is a country with certain issues, they are also a country we have talked about often."

She said, "I have something to mention regarding Bangladesh, which is the arrest of a UK MP, Sadiq. Bangladeshi courts have issued that arrest... even protests are a matter for Bangladesh authorities to handle. Talking with them matters a great deal as well".

She said, "Future of Bangladesh is going to be decided by the Bangladeshi people... we've seen the reports".

Bruce further added, "Elections matter. I don't want to sound trite here, but it's true. Democracy matters, and people's actions to confront issues that might destroy their lives matter--it's pretty clear what the choices are for many nations on this planet."

Earlier on April 12, Bangladesh's foreign secretary, Md Jashim Uddin, had said, "The government of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, regardless of their creed, colour, religion, or ethnicity. The country does not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation against any of its citizens. We are fully aware of our responsibilities in this regard."

He made the remarks while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's recent meeting in Bangkok, which was held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC meeting, as an important step forward.

During his meeting with Yunus in Bangkok, PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them.

Now, the Bangladesh foreign secretary has assured that his nation is committed to ensuring the security of minorities in the country.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also hoped that the South Asia region can grow together, and economic development in one country can complement economic development in another country. (ANI)