US Cabinet officials hail India trade deal gains

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Energy Secretary Doug Burgum welcomed the US–India trade deal, citing benefits for farmers, energy producers and the broader US economy.

Read More

Rollins said the agreement would expand US farm exports to India’s large and growing market. “New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India’s massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America,” she said.

She noted that in 2024 the US agricultural trade deficit with India stood at $1.3 billion. Rollins said India’s growing population makes it an important market for American farm goods and said the deal would go a long way toward reducing the deficit. She called the outcome an “America First victory.”

Burgum focused on energy ties and investment. “Dealmaker in Chief!” he said, praising President Donald Trump for securing increased US energy purchases. Burgum said the deal showed energy diplomacy at work and would strengthen international relationships while bolstering the US economy.

Earlier, Trump said a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to the deal, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent and easing Indian trade barriers on US products.

Trump said India would also stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases of US energy, technology and agricultural products. He said the agreement would strengthen ties between the two countries and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Former US diplomat Evan Feigenbaum urged a measured response to the announcement. He said the previous situation in US–India trade ties was unsustainable and that reaching a deal was necessary.

Feigenbaum said the 18 per cent tariff rate was better than earlier levels but warned tariffs could return as leverage on other issues. He also questioned whether India could realistically buy $500 billion worth of US goods in the near term, saying the figures should be viewed with caution.

He said the deal puts the relationship in a better place than it was months ago but warned that trust lost during the recent standoff would take time to rebuild.

The agreement follows months of strained ties over tariffs and energy policy. Officials on both sides say the deal is intended to reset relations and open the door to deeper cooperation across trade, energy and strategic sectors.

--IANS

lkj/rs