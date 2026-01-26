US, Australia, Japan, Finland, Sri Lanka extend wishes to India on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday, wishes poured in from several countries as well as missions of several nations on the special occasion.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, extending his greetings to the people, said that he is honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade.

"Happy Republic Day, India! Honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership," Gor posted on X.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, extended wishes to the people of India on Republic Day. "Warm wishes on the 77th Republic Day of India. Looking forward to joining the celebrations, with the At-Home invitation received from the Hon’ble President of India — a reminder of India’s rich and diverse culture", he wrote on X.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, also wished Indians on Republic Day. A video shared by the envoy showed officials of the Australian mission extending wishes to people in local languages like Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

"26 January – one date, two national celebrations – Australia Day and Republic Day. Happy Republic Day, India! As a celebration of India’s rich diversity, colleagues across our missions in India thought we would share our greetings in some of the local languages", he posted on X.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended wishes to the people of India on its 77th Republic Day.

"Best wishes and sincere greetings from the people and the Government of Sri Lanka to the people and the Government of the Republic of India on the happy occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India | 26 January 2026!" it said in a post on X.

Finland's Embassy in India also shared a video, where the officials at the mission extended greetings to people of India on Republic Day.

"We wish all our friends, partners, and the people of India a very happy #RepublicDay! Warm wishes from all of us at Finland In India!" the mission posted on X.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, commemorating the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, which marked the nation’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The occasion reaffirms the core principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

