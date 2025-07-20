US announces limits on Mexican flights

Washington, July 20 (IANS) The US government announced new limits on Mexican flights, accusing Mexico of violating the bilateral air agreement on aviation access and fairness.

Mexico has not been in compliance with the 2015 US-Mexico Air Transport Agreement since 2022 "when it abruptly rescinded slots and then forced US all-cargo carriers to relocate operations," the US Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Mexico's then-President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador argued that the capital's main airport Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) was overcrowded, requiring renovation ahead of the upcoming World Cup, partly to be held in Mexico in 2026, and that a newer airport about 48 km away could manage the extra traffic, Xinhua news agency reported.

"By restricting slots and mandating that all-cargo operations move out of MEX, Mexico has broken its promise, disrupted the market, and left American businesses holding the bag for millions in increased costs," said the statement.

The three "America First actions" announced by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy will include requiring Mexican airlines to file schedules with the US Department of Transportation for all their US operations, requiring prior department approval before operating any large passenger or cargo aircraft charter flights to or from the United States, and the department might withdraw antitrust immunity from the Delta Air Lines joint venture with Aeromexico, the flag carrier of Mexico, to address competitive issues in the market.

Delta and Aeromexico, starting their partnership in 2016, have been fighting the department's threats since early last year. The airlines have argued that it's unfair to punish them for the Mexican government's actions. They estimated ending their partnership would harm nearly two dozen routes and $800 million in annual consumer savings.

The department noted it "reserves the right to disapprove flight requests from Mexico should the country fail to take corrective action."

Mexico, the No. 1 international destination for US travelers for years, welcomed about 45 million international tourists in 2024, according to the Mexican National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

