Air travel
Sep 24, 2023, 12:59 PM
"Today is historic day for Arunachal Pradesh...," Jyotiraditya Scindia after inaugurating revamped Tezu airport
Sep 20, 2023, 09:08 AM
Passenger on Chennai-bound IndiGo flight tries to open emergency exit, handed over to CISF
Sep 16, 2023, 10:23 AM
DGCA gives nod to Zooom airlines to commence operations
Sep 11, 2023, 02:24 PM
Air India flight to San Francisco diverted to Anchorage in Alaska after technical snag
Sep 11, 2023, 07:57 AM
Air Asia flight to Bengaluru returns soon after take-off from Kochi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Surge in air travel, staff issues spur epidemic of technical snags