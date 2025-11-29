Around 6,000 Airbus A320 family aircraft set to face disruptions this weekend; Ops expected to normalise by Dec 1 or 2

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Air travel in India and abroad is set to face disruptions this weekend as 6,000 Airbus A320 family aircraft have been grounded for a mandatory software update. Airlines worldwide are expected to complete the upgrade by early next week.

In India, more than 350 A320-series planes operated by IndiGo and the Air India Group will be temporarily taken out of service for the exercise, which could last two to three days. Operations are expected to normalise by December 1 or 2.

This global move comes after a safety investigation into a JetBlue flight incident that occurred on October 30.

The aircraft, operating from Cancun to Newark, suddenly pitched down mid-air, injuring 15 passengers. The plane was later diverted to Tampa, where several travellers received medical care.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board, the unexpected nose-down movement was linked to a fault in the flight control system triggered by a switching event. Based on this finding, regulators, including the European Aviation Safety Authority, along with Airbus, issued mandatory action requiring airlines to update the affected systems.

Globally, around 6,000 A320 aircraft will require updates. For newer models, the upgrade could take less than 30 minutes with a standard software loader. However, older aircraft may need additional hardware-related changes, likely increasing the duration of the process and temporarily impacting flight schedules.

Airlines have now begun informing passengers and issuing advisories through official platforms.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, posted on social media platform X stating, "Safety comes first. Always. Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols.

"While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes. Our teams are here 24×7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and trust on us."

Air New Zealand issued a similar update, confirming temporary grounding of its A320 aircraft early on Friday. The airline clarified that there is no immediate safety risk and referred to the action as a precautionary measure.

It added that EASA has allowed aircraft to continue operations until November 30 (NZ time), enabling some scheduled services to operate before upgrades begin. The airline assured passengers that it is working swiftly to reduce disruption and will reach out directly to affected travellers.

Air India also took to social media platform 'X' and said, "We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators.

"This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations. Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance."

Meanwhile, Airbus confirmed the reason behind the mandatory update, stating that strong solar radiation could corrupt critical flight control data on certain A320-family jets. The fix is designed to eliminate this potential vulnerability and ensure continued safe operation.

--IANS

jk/rad