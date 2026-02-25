UP CM Yogi arrives in Tokyo, holds 'productive' talks with leading businesses

Tokyo, Feb 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Japan, where he met several leading businessmen to discuss strengthening and promoting industrial growth in his state.

Read More

During the visit, he is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore investment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh.

"Salutations from 'Aditya' of the holy land of Lord Shri Ram to the innovative land of the rising sun," CM Yogi said in a post on X upon arriving in Tokyo.

He then had a "productive and forward-looking meeting" with Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team.

"Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centres, aligned with the state's rapid industrial expansion," the Chief Minister said.

He mentioned that they also discussed collaboration in infrastructure projects, logistics networks and industrial investments to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growth corridors and global supply chain integration.

Following this, CM Yogi met Shigeki Tanabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of Sales Management Division/In charge of Domestic Business, Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., along with his team in Tokyo.

"Discussed expanding Konoike's presence in Uttar Pradesh across logistics parks, warehousing and multimodal transport infrastructure. Invited the company to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor network and the Medical Devices Park in YEIDA, further strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation," the Chief Minister posted on X.

CM Yogi is also scheduled to undertake a 100-kilometre ride on a Maglev train. This type of train does not run on traditional tracks; instead, it floats above them, powered by magnetic technology, allowing it to reach speeds of 600 km/h.

--IANS

sd/