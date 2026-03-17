UNAMA calls for de-escalation after Pakistan's deadly hospital strike in Afghanistan

Kabul, March 17 (IANS) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday called for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire following Pakistan's bombardment of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which killed more than 400 people, seeking medical care and recovery.

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Raising concern, the UNAMA stated that an airstrike carried out by Pakistan military forces on Monday night impacted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a healthcare facility for the treatment of drug-addicted individuals, leaving several dead and injured.

The mission expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Under international law, all parties to a conflict must respect and protect the sick and wounded, medical personnel, hospitals and ambulances and attacks on hospitals and civilian facilities are strictly prohibited,” UNAMA stated.

“Across Afghanistan, civilians continue to pay the price for the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In line with its Security Council mandate, since 26 February, and prior to the incident on 16 March, UNAMA documented at least 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries in Afghanistan due to the hostilities,” it added.

The mission stressed the urgent need of all parties to comply with their obligations under international law to ensure the protection of civilians.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane on Tuesday warned that the country will give a "teeth-breaking response" to the deadly airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul.

Qane said recovery efforts were being made on Tuesday as emergency teams were searching for bodies under the rubble, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

He said Afghanistan considers Pakistan's latest strike as a major escalation and warned of a response.

He said, "Such attacks cannot go unanswered,” reiterating that Afghan authorities consider the incident a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, Ariana News reported.

The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

--IANS

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