UN official calls for restraint amid armed clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Kabul, October 15 (IANS) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, on Wednesday expressed concern over numerous civilian casualties and ongoing clashes between forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and follow international law.

In a statement shared on X, Bennett wrote, "I am deeply concerned by reports of numerous civilian casualties as well as displacement caused by ongoing armed clashes on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and abide by international law."

Bennett's statement came after Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that 12 Afghan civilians were killed and over 100 others injured in attacks launched by the Pakistani forces on the Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Mujahid said that Pakistani forces launched an attack on the border district early morning using light and heavy weapons. He mentioned that multiple Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by Afghan forces, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured. After that, Afghan forces were forced to take retaliatory action," Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X.

"In retaliatory operations, multiple Pakistani aggressor soldiers were killed, their posts and centres were captured, weapons and tanks fell into the hands of Afghan forces, and most of their military installations were destroyed. However, the mujahideen, with high spirits, are ready to defend their homeland, sanctuaries, and people," he added.

Taliban officials said that the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces started at around 4 am (local time) and continued until 8 am (local time), Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. Local sources revealed that clashes caused casualties on both sides, and nearby civilian areas suffered damage.

Speaking to local media, medical staff in Kandahar said that at least 25 bodies and more than 80 others injured were taken to hospitals after the attack. Officials said that many of those wounded included women and children from residential areas near the border.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that 20 Taliban fighters were killed and several others were injured after Pakistani forces repelled Taliban attack in Balochistan, Khaama Press reported. Pakistan and Afghanistan have been making different claims regarding casualties and responsibility for the latest violence.

The incident took place amid escalating border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a series of clashes and airstrikes in recent days.

On October 12, Zabihullah Mujahid said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others wounded during a retaliatory operation carried out by the Afghan forces, along the Durand Line, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported. He stated that 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and several weapons were seized during the operation on Saturday night.

