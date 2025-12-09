UN humanitarian coordinator calls for protection of civilians in Congo

Kinshasa, Dec 9 (IANS) All parties to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) must respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians, including distinguishing between civilians and combatants during military operations, urged Bruno Lemarquis, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country.

"The use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian infrastructure, such as schools, are causing unacceptable loss of life and must stop immediately. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets," Lemarquis said on Monday.

In a national address delivered Monday in Kinshasa, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said that rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23) had launched an offensive against the Armed Forces of the DRC in the country's South Kivu Province.

According to a statement issued on Monday, several territories across South Kivu, including Uvira, Walungu, Mwenga, Shabunda, Kabare, Fizi and Kalehe, have witnessed clashes involving heavy weaponry and shelling in densely populated areas in recent days.

Escalating fighting in South Kivu province has left at least 74 people dead and displaced more than 200,000 others since December 2, according to UN statistics. The crisis adds to an already dire situation, with South Kivu hosting 1.2 million internally displaced people before the latest escalation.

Since January, the security situation in eastern DRC has sharply deteriorated. The M23 has intensified attacks in both North Kivu and South Kivu, causing numerous civilian casualties and widespread displacement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the food security situation in DRC is also deteriorating rapidly. Road blockages have driven up the prices of basic staples. Sugar prices have increased sixfold, and the cost of cassava flour has more than tripled since January.

The National Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons in Burundi is calling for urgent action, particularly in the areas of food, health, and water, sanitation and hygiene.

OCHA urgently called on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Humanitarian access must be guaranteed so that life-saving assistance can reach those in need, the office said.

