UN envoy vows support for Iraq's upcoming parliamentary election

Baghdad, Nov 3 (IANS) The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan, underscored here the organization's commitment to supporting Iraq's November 11 parliamentary elections, according to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

During his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Al Hassan reaffirmed the UN's dedication to "continuing its support for Iraq in the electoral process and enhancing political and economic stability."

While reviewing the final preparations for the national vote, Hussein emphasized the Iraqi government's "commitment to ensuring transparent and fair elections that reflect the will of the Iraqi people," and expressed appreciation for the ongoing technical support from the UN, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides also touched upon regional and international developments and ways to boost cooperation between Iraq and the UN to advance stability and sustainable development, the statement added.

More than 21 million eligible Iraqis are set to vote to elect a 329-member parliament for a four-year term.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed that his government will provide full logistical support to the The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to ensure transparent and credible parliamentary elections that reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

Iraq's last parliamentary election in 2021 sparked violent clashes in Baghdad and led to nearly a year of political deadlock before a government was formed.

