Ukraine’s Yermak, India’s NSA Doval Discuss US Transition, War, and Peace Efforts

Kyiv: Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Thursday held a phone conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval to discuss key aspects of Ukraine-India relations and joint coordination amid the transition of the US presidential administration.

The discussion focused on the situation on the battlefield and efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

In a statement, the Ukraine President's Office said, "Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval. During the discussion, the parties addressed key issues in Ukraine-India relations and the coordination of joint efforts amid the change of the US presidential administration."

Andriy Yermak and Ajit Kumar Doval also paid special attention to the situation on the battlefield and further searched for ways to end the war and establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the statement added.

In a post on X, Yermak wrote, "Had a phone conversation with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Kumar Doval. We addressed current issues in Ukraine-India relations and coordinated joint efforts in light of the change in the US presidential administration."

Notably, on August 23, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1992. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, PM Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions to contribute towards the early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with top officials from India, China and Iran in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. During the meeting, President Putin held a bilateral meeting with NSA Doval. Doval's visit to Moscow came after PM Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine. (ANI)