Uganda to host nearly 2 million refugees by end of 2025 due to escalating crises: UN

United Nations, Aug 5 (IANS) Uganda, already home to 1.93 million refugees, is on the verge of hosting 2 million refugees by the end of 2025 due to escalating crises in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a UN spokesperson said.

The crises in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been driving an average of 600 people to cross the border daily in search of safety and lifesaving aid, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, at a daily briefing on Monday, citing the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Haq stated that Uganda is already the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa and the third largest globally, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uganda's progressive refugee policy allows refugees to live, work and access public services, but funding shortfalls are drastically impacting aid delivery and threatening to undo years of progress, he said.

Currently, Uganda's refugee response is only 25 per cent funded, and UNHCR is calling for more urgent and sustained international support and solidarity to ensure refugees and their local communities can live safe and more dignified lives, said the spokesperson.

Recently, on World Refugee Day, Uganda, Africa's largest refugee-hosting country, renewed calls for international support in response to a growing refugee influx.

Hilary Onek, Uganda's minister for relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees, said in a statement that dwindling global support has left the country overwhelmed by over 1.9 million refugees, primarily from South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan.

"Uganda is known for its progressive refugee policies," Onek said. "But the increasing numbers have strained healthcare, education, and the environment in host districts. We are now only able to meet the most basic needs."

He expressed his concern that without additional funding, many humanitarian workers will be laid off.

The World Food Program (WFP) announced in May that it would be cutting off food aid to 1 million refugees due to severe funding shortfalls. Prior to that, the WFP had already reduced rations, giving new arrivals just 60 per cent of the standard food basket, while the most vulnerable saw their share drop to 40 per cent, and moderately vulnerable households to 22 per cent.

Leonard Zulu, United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Uganda, said a recent 2.5-million-US-dollar allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has supported 42,000 refugees at key reception centres, but emphasised that more help is needed.

"While Uganda continues to keep its doors open to displaced persons, it cannot do it alone," said Matthew Crentsil, UN High Commissioner for Refugees representative in Uganda.

