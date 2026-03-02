UAE, Jordan summon Iranian envoys over ‘terrorist attacks’ targeting Arab territories

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have summoned the Iranian envoys in their respective capitals to deliver strong protests against recent attacks targeting their territories, condemning them as flagrant violations of sovereignty and international law.

In Amman, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy and conveyed a strongly worded protest message to his government.

According to a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the attacks targeted Jordanian territories and those of brotherly Arab countries, “condemning them as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the sovereignty of Arab countries, a blatant breach of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a rejected escalation that threatens the safety of citizens and regional and international security and stability.”

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Fuad Al-Majali, added, “The Ministry informed the Chargé d’Affaires of the necessity of immediately ceasing the attacks targeting Jordan, respecting its sovereignty and the safety of its territories, and adhering to the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness. Jordan will take all available and necessary steps to protect the safety of its citizens, its security, and its sovereignty.”

Similarly, in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned His Excellency Reza Ameri, Iranian Ambassador to the UAE, delivering a strongly worded note of protest over the attacks.

The Ministry said, “The Ministry conveyed the UAE’s condemnation in the strongest terms of Iran’s terrorist attacks and assaults. The Ministry stressed that the targeting of the UAE’s territory constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.”

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said, “The UAE categorically rejects any justifications or excuses issued by the Iranian Government regarding the hostile escalation that targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, thereby placing innocent civilians at risk. This serious and irresponsible escalation disregards the UAE’s clear position that it would not permit its territory to be used in any military action against Iran.

He emphasised that these attacks contravene the principles of good neighborliness and the Charter of the United Nations, and undermine the path of de-escalation and peaceful solutions that the UAE has consistently pursued with Iran.

The minister warned of the serious repercussions on bilateral relations, with direct impact across political, economic and commercial levels.

The coordinated diplomatic protests from Jordan and the UAE underline growing regional alarm over Iran’s military actions and their potential impact on civilian safety and regional stability.

--IANS

rs/