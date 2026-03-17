TSA chaos hits US airports amid shutdowns

Washington, March 17 (IANS) Air travel across the United States is in disarray due to a prolonged government shutdown, disrupting airport security operations and causing long queues, widespread delays, and stranded passengers.

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Security checkpoints are under pressure as the Department of Homeland Security remains unfunded. Transportation Security Administration officers are working without pay during the busy spring travel season.

The disruption has caused delays across multiple airports. Passengers are facing long wait times. Authorities are advising travellers to arrive much earlier to avoid missing flights.

“3+ hour TSA lines for travelers. 300+ TSA officers who have quit. A $0 paycheck for those continuing to serve. Enough is enough,” the TSA said in a post. The agency also confirmed that hundreds of unpaid officers have left their jobs since the shutdown began, worsening staffing shortages across major airports.

The impact has been visible nationwide. Airports across the country reported long lines through the weekend, with some locations experiencing wait times stretching several hours. Although conditions improved at a few airports by Monday evening, delays persisted in many areas.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, wait times approached two hours over the weekend before easing to under 15 minutes later on Monday.

Airports have urged passengers to adjust travel plans. “Please arrive at least 2.5 hours prior to your flight’s departure for domestic,” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said, according to local media reports.

Operational strain has also been compounded by absenteeism among TSA staff. Officials reported a national callout rate of 10.19 per cent on Sunday, the highest recorded during the shutdown, media reports said.

In New York, wait times at LaGuardia Airport neared three hours, with callout rates exceeding 25 per cent. Similar staffing gaps were reported at John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

Passengers across the country have faced cancellations and rescheduling challenges. “We were on hold for three and a half hours all morning,” Maeve Higgins, whose flight was cancelled twice, was quoted as saying. Another traveller, Lauren Price, told the media, “The hotel is non-refundable, so we are just going to go there for as many days as we can get.”

Airline executives have warned of growing frustration among travellers. “Americans — who live in your districts and home states — are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays, and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown,” a group of airline CEOs said in a letter to Congress cited by media reports.

In previous shutdowns, TSA officers were also required to work without pay, leading to similar spikes in absenteeism and delays. The agency screens millions of passengers each day, making it a central pillar of US aviation security.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees border security, immigration enforcement and transportation safety. Funding lapses have historically had ripple effects across these functions, especially during peak travel periods.

--IANS

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