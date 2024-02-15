Airport Security
Feb 15, 2024, 09:34 AM
Bengaluru: Customs seize gold pieces worth Rs over 17 lakh
Jan 17, 2024, 04:26 PM
IndiGo and Mumbai Airport Fined a Total of Rs 1.80 Crore for Passengers Dining on Tarmac
Sep 20, 2023, 06:35 AM
Two held at Chandigarh airport with gold worth Rs 83 L
Sep 19, 2023, 02:57 PM
Sri Lankan national, airport staffer held with 3.9 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr in Chennai
Sep 18, 2023, 05:41 AM
Man held for smuggling 1.6 kg gold at Trichy Airport
Aug 31, 2023, 11:22 AM
'Conscious possession' key factor for prosecution under Arms Act, says Delhi HC
Aug 30, 2023, 08:08 AM
Theft of $12,000 at Ahmedabad airport, passenger's luggage looted