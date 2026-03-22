Trump's reaction to ex-FBI director Mueller's death sparks criticism

Washington, March 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump's reaction to the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller has drawn criticism across political circles, including from senior Republicans.

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Mueller, who led the FBI for more than a decade and later oversaw the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, died on Saturday.

Shortly after the news broke, Trump posted: "Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

The remarks prompted immediate reactions, with critics calling them inappropriate, particularly in light of Mueller’s long record of public service.

Speaking on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie condemned the statement.

“It’s reprehensible for anyone to say that about someone who had the life of service that Robert Mueller had,” Christie said.

He added that it was “even more reprehensible” for a sitting President to speak in such terms about a decorated military veteran.

Mueller served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in combat. He also received other honours, including a Bronze Star and a Navy Commendation Medal.

Christie, who worked with Mueller during his tenure as US Attorney, said differences in professional roles did not diminish his respect for Mueller’s service.

“The one thing I can tell you about him is that when his country called him to service, he never said no,” he said.

He also described Trump’s reaction as stemming from personal grievance. “It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him,” Christie said.

Others on the programme also highlighted Mueller’s legacy, noting his decades of service in law enforcement and national security roles.

Mueller was appointed FBI Director in 2001 and led the bureau through the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, overseeing major counter-terrorism efforts during a critical period.

The Russia probe, led by Mueller as Special Counsel, examined Moscow’s efforts to influence the 2016 election and potential links to the Trump campaign, shaping US political discourse for years.

--IANS

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