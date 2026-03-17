Trump’s counter terrorism chief quits in protest over Iran war

Washington, March 17 (IANS) The Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Joe Kent, has resigned with immediate effect, in a significant setback to President Donald Trump and the first high-level exit from the administration in protest against the ongoing Iran war.

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“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” Kent said in a public statement Tuesday.

He directly challenged the rationale for the conflict. “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Kent also acknowledged his tenure. “It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a question on his resignation.

In a resignation letter addressed to President Trump, Kent expanded on his concerns, reiterating that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and warning against repeating past strategic mistakes in the Middle East.

He said the United States risked being drawn into another costly conflict under flawed assumptions. Kent added that “we cannot make this mistake again” and cautioned against decisions driven by external pressure and misinformation.

Drawing on his personal experience, Kent said he could not support sending “the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives”.

The resignation triggered a sharp political response, including from Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark R Warner, who criticised Kent’s record but endorsed his core claim on Iran.

“Joe Kent’s record is deeply troubling, and in my view, he never should have been confirmed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center,” Warner said.

“I strongly disagree with many of the positions he has espoused over the years, particularly those that risk politicizing our intelligence community.”

However, Warner added: “But on this point, he is right: there was no credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran that would justify rushing the United States into another war of choice in the Middle East.”

He warned that politically driven decisions could have serious consequences. “Ignoring the facts to pursue a predetermined war puts American lives at risk and undermines our national security,” Warner said.

“The United States cannot be led into conflict on the basis of politics, impulse, or a president’s desire for confrontation. We have seen where this road leads before.”

Kent’s departure highlights emerging tensions within the administration over the conduct and justification of the Iran conflict, particularly around intelligence assessments and decision-making.

The National Counterterrorism Center plays a central role in analysing terrorism threats and coordinating intelligence across agencies, making the resignation of its director highly unusual and politically sensitive.

--IANS

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