Trump’s Assault On The UN Is Self-Defeating

Trump’s UN Policies Undermine U.S. Interests and Global Leadership

There is no other way to describe how the Trump administration is treating the UN other than self-defeating and detrimental to the US’s national interests, while substantially eroding its influence worldwide. It is hard to fathom how on earth Trump, who wants to ‘Make America Great Again,’ demonstrates such blatant hostility towards the UN, the only global organization in which the United States has, over the years, played a pivotal and leading role that surpassed any other country since its creation in 1945.



In his address to the UN’s Administrative and Budgetary Committee on October 6, Ambassador Jeff Bartos, US Representative for UN Management and Reform, stated, “The UN has grown bloated, unfocused, too often ineffective, and sometimes even part of the problem,” adding, “The UN’s failure to deliver on its core mandates is alarming and undeniable.” His statement is at best inaccurate and at worst totally wrong.



It has never been a secret that the UN is overdue for significant reforms, beginning with the outdated and increasingly ineffective United Nations Security Council, which does not represent the global community, and many other UN agencies. Dismissing the UN's vital work on many fronts in one brush, however, and arbitrarily cutting humanitarian assistance on which millions in poor countries depend, or withdrawing from vital UN agencies, is unconscionable and highly damaging to the US’ leadership and national interests.

Trump’s UN Withdrawals Weaken Global Health, Human Rights, and Refugee Support

By what logic does the Trump administration justify its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), whose primary function is coordinating global health responses to crises such as pandemics, and setting international health standards? One would think that the Trump administration would strongly support such an organization that serves US interests from a global health perspective and that playing a significant role in reforming and improving its functions would only bolster the US’ international influence.



How can the Trump administration explain its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which promotes and protects human rights worldwide through international cooperation? By withdrawing from this organization, Trump forsakes any role that the US could play in preventing human rights abuses, which leads to fewer global checks on human rights abuses and weakens international standards. Trump may care less about human rights violations, but how does withdrawing from such an organization serve his “America first” agenda? Indeed, America cannot be first when its overall national and global interests are undermined.



Another example is the Trump administration’s outrageous decision to cut funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been focusing on providing essential services to the Palestinian refugees, like education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid. UNRWA faced many accusations, including mismanagement, claims that some of its educational materials are biased, and that a handful of its Palestinian employees have links to Hamas and even participated in Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

U.S. Funding Cuts Erode Humanitarian Aid and Empower Global Rivals Like China

Nevertheless, given its decades-long critical role in education, healthcare, relief, social services, and emergency and humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees, it remains vital, especially at this juncture as its work was resumed in the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Here again, the US should condition its financial aid to streamlining UNRWA’s operations and provide accountability instead of crippling it financially. Withdrawing funding only deprives the US from having a say in its operations, especially now when Trump is becoming more immersed in the search for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Another self-defeating measure is the Trump administration’s refusal to participate in the UN’s Universal Periodic Review, which is a crushing blow to human rights accountability globally. Combined with Trump’s withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, this decision undermines US credibility and sends a signal to authoritarian governments that they, too, can ignore accountability. ⁠



In addition to the above, the cut off of US funding to other UN agencies, like the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), raises a serious question about the UN's financial solvency to allow it to continue the vital tasks that it has been performing despite its deficiencies in various aspects of its operations.



On the whole, Trump’s withdrawal and cutting of aid has led to an immediate gap in humanitarian services, straining humanitarian organizations that are left trying to fill the void while increasing the suffering in vulnerable regions. Yemen and South Sudan for example, which have been heavily dependent on international aid amid their humanitarian crises, are enduring horrific suffering due to the absence of basic necessities, including food and drinking water. In addition, funding cuts impact refugee support programs in places like Syria, Jordan, Myanmar, and Uganda.



Ambassador Bartos also stated in his address to the UN’s Budgetary Committee, “Trump is absolutely right–the United Nations can be an important institution for solving international challenges, but it has strayed far from its original purpose.” Well, if this is the case, which country is better equipped and positioned than the US to propose new ideas, take specific measures, and lead in reforming the UN, which “has strayed far from its original purpose”?



For the US to maintain its global leadership and influence in line with Trump’s “Making America Great Again,” the US should broaden rather than shirk its responsibility and, together with other powers, work to improve the UN's mission to solve international challenges. Failing to do so will only provide a vacuum that China, in particular, is eager to fill. Trump must remember that Beijing will always lay in wait for any opening to exploit US failures—Trump is handing the US’ leadership role in the UN to China on a silver platter.



The Trump administration should take the lead and engage other countries to push for specific reforms, including increasing accountability measures, stronger oversight, and transparency within the various agencies. And, instead of cutting all funds, the US should provide funding conditional on meeting specific benchmarks. Moreover, the US should work closely with allies to collectively shape the UN agencies’ agenda and mission, and invest in training and resources to help agencies improve their effectiveness.

U.S. Must Lead UN Reform Through Global Coalitions, Not Retreat from Responsibility

Finally, the Trump administration should build a broader coalition, with like-minded countries, to create a stronger, united front in the reform process and offer diplomatic incentives to address the specific concerns of opposing countries to make it easier to find common ground.



In his address to the General Assembly on September 23, Trump stated, “What is the purpose of the United Nations? It’s not even coming close to living up to its potential.” I challenge Trump himself to rise to the challenge if he believes the UN has the potential. He knows that the US is by far better suited and has the resources to do just that, which would allow the US to regain its moral footing.



Trump’s assault on the UN is another manifestation of his disregard of international norms, standards, and obligations. Instead of withdrawing and cutting financial aid from many of the UN’s vitally important agencies and endangering its economic survival, Trump should put his money where his mouth is to restore America’s credibility, which he has shattered in just nine short months in office.