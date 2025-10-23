Trump writes to ex-Indian envoy Sandhu, shares condolences over brother’s death

Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has written a letter to the former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, offering his condolences over the death of the former envoy’s brother, Jasjit Singh Samundri.

The letter, written on October 17, said, “Dear Ambassador Sandhu, I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved brother, Jasjit Singh Samundri. Please accept my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. Like you, your brother was a respected Indian public servant. He will be remembered for his public service, deep faith, and immense love of family,” the letter stated.

Trump also recalled Sandhu’s key role in ensuring his successful visit to India in February 2020.

“As I write, I warmly recall receiving you in the Oval Office on February 6, 2020, and your tireless efforts to ensure the success of my state visit to India. I pray that the memories you and your brother shared provide enduring comfort and peace. May God bless you and your family,” it said.

Ambassador Sandhu is a veteran diplomat of nearly four decades and was the Indian Ambassador to the US from 2020 to 2024.

Sandhu posted the US President’s letter on X, saying, “Thank you, President Trump @POTUS, for your condolences. My family and I are deeply honoured and touched by your kind and thoughtful gesture.”

Sandhu‘s elder brother and former senior civil servant, Jasjit Singh Samundri, passed away on September 30 after a long illness.

Christopher Clary, the Associate Professor of Political Science at the University at Albany, praised the Trump administration's gesture.

“Kudos to whoever at State, AmEmb New Delhi, or the NSC who proposed and drafted this. Tip of the hat,” he wrote.

The letter was made public a day after Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India.”

The event was attended by the current Indian Ambassador to India Vinay Kwatra, US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness” and extending his “warmest wishes to the people of India.”

The relationship between the two countries has stabilised after months of persistent tensions. Trade negotiations are ongoing as they attempt to finalise the first tranche of the agreement soon.

--IANS

scor/dan