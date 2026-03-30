Trump weighs Iran strike as talks begin

Washington, March 30 (IANS) Iran has warned it would retaliate if the United States launches a ground invasion, even as President Donald Trump weighs a risky military operation to seize Tehran’s uranium and regional powers push for talks to contain the conflict, according to reports by US media.

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The warning from Tehran comes amid signs of a potential escalation. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit has already “arrived in the Middle East,” while US military planners are preparing options that could put American troops on the ground for days or longer, according to The New York Times.

At the centre of deliberations is a plan under consideration by Trump to extract nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran — a move US officials describe as complex and dangerous. “Trump hasn’t made a decision on whether to give the order,” officials told The Wall Street Journal, adding that the president is weighing risks to US troops against the goal of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The operation, if approved, could involve elite special forces securing nuclear sites under fire from Iranian missiles and drones, and transporting radioactive material out of a conflict zone, experts said. “This is not a quick in and out kind of deal,” retired Gen. Joseph Votel told the Journal.

Parallel to these plans, the Pentagon is preparing for a broader ground campaign that could last weeks. Any such operation would expose US personnel to “an array of threats,” including drones, missiles and improvised explosives, The Washington Post reported.

Officials have also discussed expanding troop deployments. The Pentagon is “considering deploying an additional 10,000 ground troops” to the region to increase operational flexibility, according to US officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the military buildup, diplomatic efforts are underway. Pakistan hosted talks with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt aimed at halting the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to The New York Times.

However, neither the United States nor Iran has joined the negotiations, and there is little indication of immediate progress.

As a result of the war, oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel amid concerns over supply disruptions, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

--IANS

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