Trump touts tech boom, market highs as firms back new accounts

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has claimed a surge in investment, record stock market gains, and strong backing from major technology, finance, and consumer companies, as he argued the United States is entering an unprecedented economic expansion.

Speaking at the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday (local time), Trump said more than “$18 trillion” in investment is flowing into the US, driving large-scale construction across industries from automobiles to artificial intelligence. He described the pace as unmatched in modern history.

“We have thousands of businesses being built all over the country and hundreds of massive plants,” Trump said. He pointed to “car plants, AI plants” as evidence of what he called a rapidly accelerating industrial and technology boom.

Trump linked the investment surge to his administration’s tax and trade policies, including tariffs that he said are forcing companies to manufacture in the US rather than abroad. He said firms from Canada, Mexico, Japan, Germany, and other parts of Europe are relocating production to avoid trade penalties.

“They’re all coming here to make their cars because they don’t want to pay tariffs,” he said.

He also highlighted what he described as rising market confidence. Trump said the S&P 500 hit 7,000 for the first time and that the stock market has set “52 all-time record highs” since the election, adding “$9 trillion in value.”

Trump framed the rally as a signal that global investors now view the US as the most attractive destination for capital. “We were laughed at a year and a half ago,” he said. “Now, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Technology and energy infrastructure featured prominently in his remarks. Trump said large projects are being approved far more quickly than in the past, allowing companies to build facilities needed to support AI development and advanced manufacturing.

He stated that fast approvals for power generation are critical to support AI operations, which require massive amounts of electricity. Trump argued that streamlined permitting is helping accelerate investment and job creation.

“You’re going to see employment, and you’re going to see wealth creation for middle-income people like you’ve never seen before,” he said.

A central focus of the event was the launch of “Trump Accounts,” a government-backed investment account for every newborn American child.

Trump said the program will be supported by federal funding and a growing coalition of corporations, investors, and philanthropists.

Under the plan, the government will seed each account with $1,000. Parents, employers and private donors can add more. Trump said the accounts could channel between $3 trillion and $4 trillion in wealth to young Americans over 15 years.

Major companies announced plans to participate. Trump said dozens of employers will add Trump Account contributions to employee benefit packages. He named firms including Uber, Schwab, Charter Communications, Intel, NVIDIA, Broadcom, IBM, Coinbase, Continental Resources and Comcast.

Payments giant Visa will also create a platform allowing credit card holders to deposit cash-back rewards directly into Trump Accounts, according to the president.

Several technology and finance executives attended the event, underscoring what Trump described as growing corporate support. He singled out Vlad Tenev of Robinhood, Anthony Noto of SoFi Technologies and Arjun Sethi of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.

Large private donations were also highlighted. Trump praised Michael and Susan Dell for committing $6.25 billion to fund Trump Accounts for millions of children, calling it one of the largest private donations ever made.

Investor Brad Gerstner and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio were also cited as supporters.

Trump said Dalio pledged to support accounts across an entire state, while Gerstner committed tens of millions of dollars in matching contributions.

Trump portrayed the initiative as a long-term shift toward ownership and market participation, arguing it would connect families directly to economic growth. He said children would grow up watching their accounts rise, alongside the stock market.

“They can watch directly the economic boom that’s taking place,” Trump said.

The President framed the effort as part of a broader economic philosophy centred on growth, private capital and investment. He argued that tax cuts, deregulation and trade pressure have unlocked investment at a scale few anticipated.

“I didn’t think it was going to go that fast,” Trump said.

For global investors and technology markets, Trump’s remarks offered a clear message -- the US intends to compete aggressively for capital, manufacturing and innovation.

“America is back,” he said.

