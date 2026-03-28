Trump threatens 'Cuba is next' following US attacks on Venezuela, Iran

Seoul, March 28 (IANS) President Donald Trump threatened, "Cuba is next" following US attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

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"Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn't say that please. Pretend I didn't say that. Please, please, please media, please disregard that statement. Thank you very much. Cuba's next." Trump said on Friday (local time) at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami, Florida.

The remarks came after the US military raided Venezuela and forcibly seized the oil-rich South American country's president, Nicolas Maduro, on January 3 and launched the ongoing massive joint attacks with Israel on Iran on February 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cuba has been facing a severe economic and energy crisis due to decades of US sanctions. The United Nations says fuel shortage is pushing the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened that Cuba is going to "fall pretty soon," but his administration will focus on Iran "right now."

Additionally, Trump sharply criticised NATO, calling it a “paper tiger” and questioning whether Washington should continue defending allies that, he said, failed to support the United States in times of need.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Miami, Trump said the alliance had not backed the US when it mattered. “NATO is a paper tiger,” he said, adding, “They didn’t come to our aid.”

In unusually blunt remarks, Trump suggested a reassessment of US commitments to the alliance. “Why would we be there for them if they’re not there for us?” he said, describing NATO’s response as a “tremendous mistake.”

Trump recounted conversations with key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, saying offers of support came only after military action had concluded. “As soon as the war is over, we will send ships,” he quoted Macron as saying, adding, “I don’t want them when the war is over.”

--IANS

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